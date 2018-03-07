David Colpman Joins the Board of Directors of Forendo Pharma

TURKU, Finland, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forendo Pharma, a drug development company developing novel oral treatments for endometriosis patients, today announces the appointment of David Colpman as a Non-executive Director to its Board of Directors. David brings with him an impressive career of more than 25 years in pharma and biotech business development and strategy. His previous roles include Head of Global Business Development at Shire and business development and commercial positions at Glaxo Wellcome and Novo Nordisk. David has a degree in Pharmacy and he also serves on the Boards of Orexo AB and HRA Pharma Ltd.

Forendo Pharma is developing tissue-specific hormone inhibitors to rebalance local estrogen metabolism in endometriosis lesions. The key differentiator of the company's lead HSD17B1 inhibitor, FOR-6219, compared to other drug treatments in the market or in clinical development is the ability to act locally without impacting the systemic estrogen levels, as demonstrated in preclinical models. Forendo's first in class compound with selective activity is expected to allow safer long-term treatment of this chronic disease without harmful symptoms of estrogen deficiency, that are seen with current treatment options for endometriosis. The company's lead program is entering phase I studies in 2018. The second program of Forendo, Dual HSD Inhibitor, currently in discovery phase, offers additional opportunities in women's health indications, including endometriosis.

"I am very excited to join the Forendo Board. The company is developing a truly novel therapy, for the large unmet needs of this disease, that affects as many as 10% of all women in reproductive age" David Colpman says. "I see great opportunities for Forendo, and look forward to working with the experienced team in the company".

"We are delighted to welcome David with his broad experience in the industry that will be of significant benefit to Forendo", said Risto Lammintausta, CEO of Forendo Pharma, "His insights and expertise will be very helpful as we continue to evaluate the commercial alternatives of our programs."

About Forendo Pharma

Forendo Pharma is a privately held drug development company, with core competences in modulating tissue specific hormone mechanisms. The company was founded in 2013 by leading academic endocrinology experts and Finnish drug development pioneers. Forendo is supported by strong international investors: Novo Seeds, Karolinska Development, Novartis Venture Fund, M Ventures and Innovestor. The company's pipeline includes HSD17B1 inhibitors (preclinical) for the treatment of endometriosis; dual HSD inhibitors (discovery) for the treatment of endometriosis, with potential for other endocrinological diseases; and Fispemifene (phase 2), a novel SERM for the treatment of male urological conditions. Further information is available at www.forendo.com.

