

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Foreign & Col Invest Trust PLC (FRCL.L) reported net return on ordinary activities before taxation of 542.7 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to 628.5 million pounds, prior year. Net return per basic share was 98.46 pence compared to 112.69 pence.



On a revenue basis, net return on ordinary activities before taxation increased to 69.9 million pounds from 64.4 million pounds, while net return per basic share was 11.67 pence compared to 10.57 pence.



Fiscal 2017 Total Income was 78.76 million pounds, an increase from 71.12 million pounds, previous year.



The Directors have proposed a final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017 of 2.7 pence per share payable on 1 May 2018 to all shareholders on the register at close of business on 3 April 2018.



