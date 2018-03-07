ADVA Optical Networking SE: Oscilloquartz unveils industry-first modular sync solution with 10G interfaces

OSA 5430's hardware redundancy delivers resiliency and scale with ultimate timing precision

Neuchâtel, Switzerland. March 7, 2018. Oscilloquartz, an ADVA company, today launched the OSA 5430 (http://www.oscilloquartz.com/product-osa-5430-Advanced-high-capacity-synchronization-solution-1419), the first IEEE 1588 grandmaster clock device on the market to support PTP, NTP and SyncE over multiple 10Gbit/s Ethernet interfaces. The OSA 5430 is designed to help network operators achieve the stringent phase and time synchronization requirements needed for LTE-TDD, LTE-A and 5G RAN networks. Optimized for deployment in the core and at centralized aggregation locations, the new device is the only synchronization solution of its kind to provide fully redundant hardware. This means that if one critical module fails, another instantly takes over, ensuring no loss of performance or service delivery. With its modular design, the OSA 5430 can be customized to meet all requirements. The ability to swap pluggable components without powering down the system offers unprecedented agility. It also features built-in Syncjack assurance functionality so that operations teams are alerted to any issues before services are affected. The solution arrives just in time to address the requirements of MiFID II and SEC Rule 613 for finance applications and DOCSIS 3.1 remote PHY devices.

"Our OSA 5430 is a major milestone for network timing. With today's launch, we're answering the key challenges facing today's operators as they roll out next-generation technologies such as LTE-A, and addressing the urgent synchronization needs of finance and cable companies. This device provides a smooth transition from legacy sync and supports levels of integration never before seen in the industry. Interest in our OSA 5430 is extremely strong with major Tier 1 customers already secured," said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz. "By supporting 10Gbit/s as well as 1Gbit/s interfaces with hardware timestamping, we're enabling precise timing for a new class of applications. What's more, our OSA 5430 features a modular, scalable design with a completely redundant architecture all squeezed into a single 1RU chassis. If one of the modules fails, another is on standby, guaranteeing no interruption to services and no impact on end users."

The OSA 5430 is the industry's first protected PTP-over-10Gbit/s interface for the delivery of frequency, phase and time synchronization over packet-based and legacy networks. No other technology offers the space and energy savings of hardware redundancy together with the scale needed for today's expanding and evolving radio access networks. Ideally positioned to address soaring demand for DOCSIS 3.1 Remote PHY technologies, the OSA 5430 also offers enormous capacity - it supports up to 1024 PTP slaves at 128pps. What's more, the OSA 5430 uses Syncjack technology for timing distribution, monitoring and testing, with all functions supported by ADVA's FSP Sync Manager, an advanced management platform for timing distribution and assurance.

"The rapid increase in the capacity of backbone networks has created an urgent need for robust, cost-effective timing technology ready to scale to 10Gbit/s. Our OSA 5430 is the ultimate response - a next-generation core synchronization device that addresses this challenge as well as so much more," commented Nir Laufer, product line director, Oscilloquartz. "Our OSA 5430 series provides a smooth migration from legacy to next-generation sync by supporting precise PTP as well as SyncE, BITS and NTP interfaces in the same product. Thanks to our integrated Syncjack technology, it also enables operators to continuously monitor timing performance while in service, ensuring superb service assurance without any need for expensive test equipment. Furthermore, our OSA 5430 is available with highly stable oscillator options including double oven and rubidium oscillators, which provide enhanced holdover while GNSS is not available."

Watch this video for more information on the OSA 5430: youtu.be/iHkMYbmE9Vw (https://youtu.be/iHkMYbmE9Vw).

Further details are also available in these slides: adva.li/osa-5430-slides (http://adva.li/osa-5430-slides).

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to- end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA Optical Networking company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at: www.oscilloquartz.com (http://www.oscilloquartz.com).

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com).

