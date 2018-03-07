sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Neste Oyj: Neste Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2017 published

Neste Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
7 March 2018 at 10 am. (EET)

Neste Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2017 published

Neste Annual Report 2017 has been published and can be read on the company's web site at www.neste.com/ (http://www.neste.com/annualreport)annualreport (http://www.neste.com/annualreport). The Annual Report 2017 includes the Financial Statement, the Review by the Board of Directors, the Auditors' Report, together with the Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement. The Annual Report also includes the Strategy Review and the Sustainability Report.

The Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Statement can also be found in the PDF files enclosed with this release.

Neste Corporation

Kaisa Lipponen
Director, Corporate Communications

Further information: Sanna Hellstedt, External Communications, Neste, sanna.hellstedt(at)neste.com, puh. +358 50 458 4014

Attachments:
Neste Annual Report 2017
Neste Corporate Governance Statement 2017
Neste Remuneration Statement 2017

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2017, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 13.2 billion. In 2018, Neste placed 2nd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com (http://www.neste.com/en)

Neste_Annual_Report_2017 (http://hugin.info/133386/R/2174188/838372.pdf)
Neste_Corporate_Governance_Statement_2017 (http://hugin.info/133386/R/2174188/838389.pdf)
Neste_Remuneration_Statement_2017 (http://hugin.info/133386/R/2174188/838390.pdf)


