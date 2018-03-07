

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (PAGE.L), the specialist professional recruitment company, reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 rose to 118.16 million pounds from about 100.00 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 83.08 million pounds or 26.4 pence per share from 72.10 million pounds or 23.1 pence per share in the previous year.



At constant exchange rates, the Group's revenue and gross profit for the year ended 31 December 2017 both increased 9.8%. At reported rates, revenue increased 14.7% to 1.37 billion pounds.



In line with the improved growth rates and increase in operating profits, a final dividend of 8.60 pence (2016: 8.23 pence) per ordinary share is proposed. When taken together with the interim dividend of 3.90 pence (2016: 3.75 pence) per ordinary share, this would imply an increase in the total dividend for the year of 4.3% over 2016 to 12.50 pence per ordinary share.



The proposed final dividend, which amounts to 27.1 million pounds, will be paid on 18 June 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 18 May 2018, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 7 June 2018.



