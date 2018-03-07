

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paddy Power Betfair plc (BET.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax soared to 246.6 million pounds from last year's 11.9 million pounds. Earnings per share were 257.9 pence, compared to last year's loss of 7.2 pence.



Underlying profit before tax was 388.5 million pounds, compared to 315.6 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 398 pence, compared to last year's 330.9 pence.



Underlying EBITDA climbed 18 percent to 473 million pounds from prior year's 400 million pounds.



Revenue grew 13 percent from last year to 1.745 billion pounds, driven by 16% growth in sports revenue.



Further, the Board has proposed a final divided of 135p per share, taking the full year dividend for 2017 to 200p per share, which represents 50% of underlying profits after tax.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX