London stocks were set for heavy losses at the open on Wednesday following the resignation of US President Trump's chief economic advisor, Gary Cohn. The FTSE 100 was called to open 50 points lower at 7,096. Cohn, an advocate of free trade, quit over Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. His resignation was announced after the close of US markets on Tuesday. London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said: "The resignation of Trump's top economic advisor Gary Cohn ...

