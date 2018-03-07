Philip Hammond will insist on Wednesday that Britain can overcome EU opposition and include financial services in a post-Brexit free trade deal. The chancellor is expected to use a speech in the City to challenge the idea - voiced strongly by France's finance minister on Tuesday - that financial services have never been included in trade deals because of their complexity and the risks to stability. - Guardian In the latest sign of retailers battening down the hatches Debenhams is considering ...

