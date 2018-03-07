

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks gave up early gains to end lower on Wednesday after White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, an advocate for free trade, resigned from the Trump administration, raising concerns that Trump will go ahead with his plan to impose tariffs and risk a trade war.



Worries about the potential impact of a trade war overshadowed easing geopolitical concerns after North Korea said it is willing to talk about denuclearization.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 17.97 points or 0.55 percent to 3,271.67 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 270 points or 0.89 percent at 30,240 in late trade.



Japanese shares closed lower as steelmakers extended recent losses on trade tariff worries. The Nikkei average dropped 165.04 points or 0.77 percent to 21,252.72, while the broader Topix index closed 0.72 percent lower at 1,703.96.



Japan Steel Works dropped 2.4 percent, Nippon Steel lost 2.2 percent and Kobe Steel fell as much as 7.4 percent.



Australian shares tumbled as trade war fears intensified and data showed the economy grew below expectations in 2017. GDP growth slipped to 2.4 percent over the last year, compared with the annualized rate of 2.8 percent seen in the third quarter.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell by 60.40 points or 1.01 percent to finish at 5,902 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 56.10 points or 0.93 percent at 6,005.40.



The big four banks fell between 0.7 percent and 1.6 percent while retailers Woolworths and Wesfarmers ended down about 1.5 percent each. Lower base metal prices pulled down miners, with heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto falling around 1 percent.



Oil stocks Origin Energy, Santos and Beach Energy dropped 2-5 percent despite crude oil prices rising overnight. Gold miners bucked the weak trend, with Evolution Mining, Newcrest, Norther Star and Regis Resources climbing 1-2 percent.



Seoul stocks closed lower despite easing geopolitical tensions after the two Koreas agreed to hold their first summit in a decade late next month. The benchmark Kospi slid 9.59 points or 0.40 percent to 2,401.82.



Automaker Hyundai Motor tumbled 2.9 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors shed 2.7 percent, while market heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 3.4 percent.



New Zealand shares retreated, mirroring weak cues from regional markets following news about Cohn's resignation.



The S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 43.32 points or 0.52 percent to 8,284.34, with Metro Performance Glass shares falling 2.5 percent to a record low on speculation that it will be taken out of the benchmark index.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was losing 2.3 percent while benchmark indexes in India, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were down between 0.4 percent and 1.1 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks finished modestly higher as geopolitical tensions eased and President Trump's trade rhetoric faced opposition from key Republicans such as House Speaker Paul Ryan.



The Dow closed marginally higher, while the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6 percent.



