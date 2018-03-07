As part of the IAAF World Indoor Championships 2018 held March 1-4 at the Arena Birmingham, official IAAF partner TDK (TOKYO: 6762) oversaw the latest installment in its Rising Stars Clinic, a unique scheme in which aspiring young athletes are given the opportunity to train alongside some of the world's leading track field competitors.

Launched last year with a series of sporting clinics held in the run-up to the IAAF World Championships 2017 in London, the Rising Stars Clinic aims to reflect TDK's communications slogan "Attracting Tomorrow" by inspiring the next generation of top-class athletes. For TDK, a proud sponsor of the IAAF World Championships since the inaugural event in Helsinki in 1983, the scheme is a chance to build on this 35-year relationship by offering young people aged 10-18 practical guidance and hands-on training from some of the biggest names in track field.

The mentors in Birmingham were Great Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake; men's 110-metre hurdles world-record holder Aries Merritt of the US; South African middle-distance specialist Dominique Scott; and sprinter Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago. The athletes coached youngsters, from local athletics clubs Birchfield Harriers, Leamington Cycling Athletics Club, and Wolves Bilston AC, on how to prepare themselves both physically and mentally for big tournaments, with activities including a professional warm-up and an all-access backstage tour of the arena. "It was amazing to hear their perspective as professional athletes," said one participant.

"Growing up, we didn't have anything like this," said Scott. "Today reminded me of when I was a young girl with a big dream. And hopefully we can show these kids that we're not superheroes--we've just worked really hard to get where we are and they can do the same thing." Richards also saw the scheme's potential benefits for the future of the sport: "It was great to be able to pass on some advice and inspire the younger generation. I hope they can go on to fill some of the gaps we have in track field."

Mitchell-Blake, who, like Scott, also took part in last year's Rising Stars Clinics, even braved extreme weather conditions to fly in especially from the US. "It's an amazing thing that TDK's got going on," he said. "To inspire the youth and allow them to learn that their dreams are achievable." And with plans to extend the Rising Stars Clinic in the future, he added, "I'm just happy to be an ambassador, and I look forward to helping again at any point in time."

