

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group Plc. (RTN.L) reported that its profit for fiscal year 2017 was 32.93 million pounds or 16.36 pence per share, compared to a loss of 48.02 million pounds or 23.98 pence per share last year.



Profit before tax was 43.59 million pounds compared to loss before tax of 49.34 million pounds last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was down 26.4% to 56.7 million pounds and Adjusted earnings per share was down 25.7% to 22.3 pence per share.



Total revenues were down 4.4% to 679.3 million pounds, with like-for-like sales for the 52 weeks ended 31 December 2017 down 3.0%, representing an improvement on the decline in 2016.



