Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in February

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 49.9 billion in February. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 54.8 billion. The difference is due to both lower tax income and higher disbursements.

The central government's primary balance was 3.3 billion kronor lower than forecast. This is due to the fact that tax income was approximately SEK 2 billion lower than expected, while disbursements from, among others, SIDA and the Swedish National Agency for Education were higher than the Debt Office's forecast.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 1.1 billion higher than expected. This was mainly due to reduced deposits from the Nuclear Waste Fund.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.5 billion higher than calculated.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of February 2018, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 60.1 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,242 billion at the end of February.

The outcome for March will be published on 9 April at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Håkan Carlsson, Analyst +46 (0)8 613 47 33

Robert Sennerdal, Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 46 94

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome Feb. Forecast Feb. Deviation Feb. Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement -49 851 -54 850 4 999 4 999 -60 092 Primary balance3 -51 818 -55 141 3 323 3 323 -75 077 Net lending to agencies etc.4 2 639 1 491 1 148 1 148 5 948 Interest payments on central government debt -672 -1 200 528 528 9 037 - Interest on loans in SEK -834 -1 057 223 223 11 254 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -25 -30 5 5 -924 - Realised currency gains and losses 186 -113 299 299 -1 293 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (February 2018). 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Central Government Debt Feb 2018 (http://hugin.info/133745/R/2174010/838257.pdf)



