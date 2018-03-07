

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's foreign trade gap widened notably at the start of the year, as exports fell and imports rose, Data from customs office showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 5.6 billion in January from EUR 3.4 billion in December. The expected shortfall was EUR 4.45 billion.



Exports fell 3.9 percent month-over-month in January, following a 6.0 percent decline in December.



Meanwhile, imports rebounded 1.1 percent after a 0.5 percent drop in the preceding month.



