The 2017 Financial Year at Jungheinrich: Double-digit Growth - Forecast Met

HAMBURG, Germany, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Net sales: +11 per cent, value of incoming orders: +11 per cent and units: +13 per cent

Net income: +18 per cent

Dividend: +14 per cent

Strong demand in the core market of Europe and logistics systems business

Net sales forecast for 2018: €3.6 - 3.7 billion

Jungheinrich is pressing ahead on its growth path and has closed the 2017 financial year with a considerable increase in all key indicators. In particular, this positive trend is driven by new truck business in the core market of Europe and strong growth in the logistics systems business.

Hans-Georg Frey, Chairman of the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG:

"Jungheinrich has once again delivered, meeting its forecast. Together with our 16,000 employees, we are continuing our strong growth and hitting new heights. As a result, key milestones have once again been achieved on the road to our target of €4 billion in net annual sales for 2020.

Our strategic position - especially in respect of the megatrends of electric mobility, automation, digitalisation and interconnectivity - gives us a major edge. Thanks to our energy expertise, which is unparalleled in the industry, we managed to win the largest truck contract in the company's history in 2017 - more than 1,000 trucks, all fitted with lithium-ion technology. More and more customers are entrusting us with the automation of their warehouses in order to meet their intralogistics challenges in the field of e-commerce. As a result, Jungheinrich is successfully positioning itself as an innovative provider of tailor-made warehousing solutions.

Jungheinrich is a different company compared to five years ago - since 2013, we have increased net sales by 50 per cent, almost solely by organic means. We are now represented in 39 countries with our own direct sales operations. We will continue to pursue this course.

Based on the anticipated positive market trend in 2018, we expect incoming orders of between €3.75 billion and €3.85 billion and net sales of between €3.6 billion and €3.7 billion. We believe that EBIT will be between €270 million and €280 million."

Our 2017 Annual Report along with further information can be found at http://www.jungheinrich.com

2017: The Jungheinrich Group at a Glance

FY 2017 FY 2016 Change (%) Incoming orders (million €) 3,560 3,220 10.6 Incoming orders (units) 123,500 109,200 13.1 Production (units) 120,100 106,300 13.0 Net sales (million €) 3,435 3,085 11.3 EBIT (million €) 259 235 10.2 EBIT ROS (%) 7.5 7.6 --- EBT (million €) 243 216 12.5 EBT ROS (%) 7.1 7.0 --- Net income (million €) 182 154 18.2 Number of employees(FTE, 12/31) 16,248 15,010 8.2

For additional information please see the full press release: https://www.presseportal.de/nr/33063?langid=2



Contact:

Martin Wielgus - Head of Corporate Communications

+40-6948-3976

+1-515-4255-852

martin.wielgus@jungheinrich.de

http://www.jungheinrich.de