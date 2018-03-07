Operator celebrates two decades of being online with generous player promotions

Champagne corks are popping atIntertops Casino, one of the most established operators in the market, as the company celebrates its 20th Anniversary.

Intertops Casino took its first deposit on 6th March 1998, and has been online and entertaining players ever since. Intertops first opened the doors to its online sportsbook in 1996, with its online casino following two years later.

To mark the milestone occasion, Intertops will be offering its players generous promotions. The first is a $2,000 cash prize draw that will take place in the first week of April.

For every $50 in bets placed at Intertops Casino between 6th March and the 31st March 2018, players receive one ticket into the prize draw. The more players wager, the more tickets they earn.

As another anniversary offer, Intertops Casino Classic is running its Twenty Years of Casino slots tournament from 1st March to 31st March 2018. It is free to enter, with players spinning the reels on the Dynasty slot.

The tournament starts with a guaranteed $2,000 prize pool, which will increase throughout the month. The Twenty Years of Casino tournament will run alongside the March Madness slots tournament at Intertops Casino Classic.

Intertops Casino Manager said: "We are thrilled to be celebrating our 20th anniversary with players old and new. To mark the occasion, we have launched incredible promotions.

"We have seen the online casino industry change so much over the past two decades, and we are delighted to have been able to entertain players and give them the best possible online casino experience throughout."

