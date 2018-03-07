Food&HotelAsia unveils Industry White Paper on Smart Innovations for 40th Anniversary edition

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Food&HotelAsia (FHA) announced the launch of an Industry White Paper in collaboration with Euromonitor International, to celebrate the event's 40th anniversary. Titled: Smart Innovations Transforming the Food and Hospitality Landscape by 2020, this 20-page milestone report provides a unique insight into major disruptors impacting the industry.

The White Paper is the result of a research study conducted by UBM and Euromonitor which surveyed over 1,000 suppliers and manufacturers covering major food, hotel and foodservice equipment sectors across Asia. The White Paper dives into questions such as where these manufacturers and suppliers expect their import and export business to take shape in the next one to three years, as well as how technology such as Internet of Things (IoT) and automation will shape their future markets and affect business decisions.

"This bespoke study on Smart Innovations for the food and hospitality industry is demonstrative of FHA's commitment to drive our industry forward," said Mr. Rodolphe Laymese, Project Director, Food & Hospitality, UBM, organiser of FHA. "It provides invaluable insight into the Asian and Global Food market which we proudly share with all members of the community at our 40th anniversary milestone event."

"The food and hospitality sector is undergoing rapid transformation in business and production processes because of technological changes. The White Paper focuses on how technology impacts and changes how the industry conducts its business, the processes and how it will help the industry improve operational and work efficiencies, as well as productivity," said Ivan Uzunov, Research Manager, Euromonitor.

The paper will only be available to pre-registered attendees of FHA. It will also be made available to all delegates attending Euromonitor's highly interactive session on "Smart Innovations Transforming the Food & Hospitality Landscape by 2020" at the FHA2018 International Conference. The three-day conference, held in two venues from 24 to 26 April, will feature industry experts and business thought-leaders, sharing perspectives, tips and strategies across five key tracks: Hotels & Resorts, Food Manufacturing and Bakery at Singapore Expo; Central Kitchen and Food Services at Suntec Singapore.

Celebrating 40 years of business excellence, FHA is the preferred choice for industry professionals to access an international showcase of food and hospitality products, equipment and solutions needed to drive business inspiration today and tomorrow. The four-day mega food and hospitality showcase will return from 24 to 27 April 2018 to two venues - Singapore Expo and Suntec Singapore.

The event will host its biggest-ever industry congregation with 4,000 international exhibitors from more than 70 countries and regions, spanning vertical sectors from food & drink, foodservice and hospitality equipment to hospitality technology service providers. FHA offers many experiential networking and learning opportunities through new and improved speciality zones and industry-renowned competitions such as the FHA Culinary Challenge 2018, the Asian Pastry Cup 2018 and the inaugural Asian Gelato Cup. 78,000 trade professionals from over 100 countries and regions are expected to attend.

