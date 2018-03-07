UNLEASH Startup Award announces shortlist of six finalists for London show later this month

London, UK - 7 March 2018 -UNLEASH (http://www.unleashgroup.io/), the largest Corporate Network focused on the interface between people, technology and organisations today announced the six finalists nominated for its UNLEASH Startup Award taking place at the UNLEASH Startup Expo on 20th March at the ExCeL London.

The UNLEASH Startup Zone, a dedicated area where 30+ of the hottest startups in HR Tech (both early and late stage) will showcase a curated and growing selection of what UNLEASH sees the rising stars of HR Tech. The UNLEASH Startup Award returns once again allowing six pre-selected startups to take centre stage to deliver their pitches on their path to disrupt enterprise tech innovation in front of a panel of industry leaders and an audience of investors, business leaders, practitioners and buyers.

The six nominated finalists chosen by an Expert Jury are:

1. Actiview - Assense by Actiview (https://www.actiview.io/) is a mixed-reality assessment platform enabling to gauge the behavioral and cognitive profile of company's talent in real-life simulations and predict his fit to the specific team and position in question. The tech behind it lays on the fusion of technology and science - by leveraging mixed-reality, spatial-data and deep-learning methodologies along with neuroscientific research to unlock new-predictive data-streams, and deliver an accurate, adaptive, data-driven recruiting solution.

2. Coorpacademy - Coorpacademy (https://www.coorpacademy.com/en/) is an EdTech specialized in corporate digital learning and relies on a cutting-edge technological platform and design which converts any content into an engaging online learning experience. The platform integrates the latest innovations in online education (flipped pedagogy, collaborative learning, gaming features - quizzes, scores, battles), thanks to the researches of its R&D instructional design team located at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, leader on Moocs in Europe.

3. Vault - Vault (http://www.vaultplatform.com) is a counter-harassment platform, built for the workplace, and powered by Blockchain technology. Vault was created as a direct response to the recent public and media outcry against harassment, which proved that the current reporting systems are broken. Vault aims to fix the recording and reporting problems by creating a safe, encrypted and immutable digital space to record harassment incidents (sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination).

4. JobPal - JobPal (https://jobpal.ai/) builds chatbots that automate the communication between employers and candidates. For jobseekers and candidates chatbots offer a fundamentally new way to apply for a job - through their interface of choice, more intuitive and more engaging. For companies chat as a channel means higher engagement of their talent pool and the technology behind it gives companies the opportunity to automate many tasks of the recruiting process that are not value-add.

5. RoboRecruiter - RoboRecruiter (http://www.roborecruiter.ai) uses messaging automation via a chatbot platform that can save recruiters time on the more repetitive and mundane aspects of the recruitment process. At the same time, chatbots dramatically increase candidate experience and engagement levels. ROI has been seen in candidate database cleansing, reengagement, CRM/ATS mining, application prequalification, data compliance, candidate availability and more.

6.: JennaAi - Jenna (https://www.jenna.ai/) is an AI-driven SaaS solution that transforms the process of candidate screening. With Jenna, recruiters can create in a matter of minutes (really) their own smart & automated recruiter that will ask the candidates the important questions, filter and score the different candidates.

Jenna saves precious time, lowers drastically the hustle around first round review and opens new channels for on-boarding potential clients (Like direct messages, Facebook, LinkedIn Messaging and more).

"Over the last 6 years, nearly 200 startups had the opportunity to introduce themselves to the UNLEASH community. Most have had remarkable success - with an overall investment of nearly 900M€ being raised by them in total so far. These startups are shaking up the HR industry as we speak and I can't wait to see them on stage in London in a couple of weeks," commented Anna Ott, Head of Startup Ecosystem at UNLEASH.

About UNLEASH

Unleash Your People! UNLEASH (previously HR Tech World) is much more than just business events; we are in the change-the-world-for-the-greater-good business. We are passionate creative people on a mission to inspire and transform the world of work & technology. Our shared vision is that by 2020, UNLEASH will be the platform of choice on the Future of Work across the globe. More than half of our community includes CEO's, CHRO/CPOs, EVPs, and SVPs from the most exciting brands and leading organizations, located in 120+ countries worldwide.

The world's fastest growing community on the Future of Work, UNLEASH is ranked as the largest Corporate Network focused on the interface between people, technology, organizations and the future. Our events attract the world's leading entrepreneurs, visionaries, disrupters and doers, including Sir Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington, Sir Ken Robinson, Rachel Botsman, Gary Vaynerchuk and many more. Past and future show locations include Amsterdam, London, San Francisco, Paris and Las Vegas and have welcomed over 9,000 attendees in 2017.

In 2018, UNLEASH will scale significantly to become the world's leading marketplace and community on the future of the workplace and technology. Join the community and find out more at www.unleashgroup.io (http://www.unleashgroup.io/)

UNLEASH18

In 2018:

UNLEASH Conference & Expo, London ExCeL, 20-21 March 2018

UNLEASH America, The Aria Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, 15-16 May 2018

UNLEASH World Conference & Expo, Amsterdam RAI, 23-24 October 2018

For more information or any media inquiries, please contact Andi Lustak on pr@unleashgroup.io (mailto:pr@unleashgroup.io).





