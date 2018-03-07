Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) S&P Global Ratings raised its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on VTB Bank (PJSC) to 'BBB-/A-3' with stable outlook 07-March-2018 / 09:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 7 March 2018 S&P Global Ratings raised its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on VTB Bank (PJSC) to 'BBB-/A-3' with stable outlook The agency commended VTB's efforts to improve the funding structure by substituting expensive wholesale funding with customer funds, increase diversification of its business profile through increasing its retail banking penetration, and improve its operational efficiency through consolidation within the group structure and leaner management, as well as decreased volatility of credit costs. Simultaneously S&P Global Ratings raised long- and short-term issuer credit rating on VTB Capital PLC to 'BBB-/A-3', long-term issuer credit rating on VTB Insurance ltd. to 'BBB-', with stable outlooks. Full list of VTB Bank's credit ratings is available at https://www.vtb.com/ir/ratings/ [1] ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 5271 End of Announcement EQS News Service 661235 07-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8706d6b5cde530aeb5674dd69ed68c8a&application_id=661235&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2018 03:44 ET (08:44 GMT)