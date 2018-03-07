DS Smith updated the market on its trading for the period since 1 November on Wednesday, with the board reporting "good progress", reflecting the increasing relevance of sustainable packaging and its customer offering. The FTSE 100 firm said box volume growth remained "strong", continuing the positive trend seen in the first half of the year, and reflecting ongoing good progress with its multi-national and e-commerce customers. Growth was delivered across all geographies, with Smith saying its ...

