FTSE 250 recruiter PageGroup posted an 18% jump in pre-tax profit on Wednesday in a year that saw record gross profit in 22 countries, but the UK was a weak spot. In the year to 31 December 2017, pre-tax profit rose to £118.2m from £100m the year before, with revenue up 15% to £1.4bn and gross profit 15% higher at a record £711.6m. PageGroup said this was driven by improved business performance and operational efficiencies, broadly offset by challenging economic conditions in markets such as ...

