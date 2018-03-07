Legal & General's annual profit rose by almost a third to beat expectations as the insurer sold more retirement products and released £332m from its reserves. Operating profit for the year to the end of December increased 32% to a record £2.1bn, driven by a 54% increase in profit at the company's retirement business to £1.25bn. Group profit outstripped analysts' average forecast of £1.9bn. The retirement figure included a £332m release of funds triggered by more favourable mortality ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...