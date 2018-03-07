Engine maker Rolls-Royce reported profits well above expectations for 2017 thanks to improved revenues and a vigorous cost-saving programme, even though growth was limited slightly by costly reliability issues in its Trent 1000 and Trent 900 models. In-service engine issues in these two civil aerospace engine models led to total charges of £227m being taken in the year's income statement, with a £170m impact to cash flow that is expected to double to around £340m in 2018 before falling to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...