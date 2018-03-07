YITU Technology shares AI insights and applications to public security at UK Counter Terror Expo 2018

LONDON, March7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --YITU Technology, a leading pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) research and innovation, is attending the Counter Terror Expo in the UK on March 6-7, and will share its rich experience in applying AI technology into business scenarios. It will also present several original and complete public security solutions at the conference.

The company believes AI technology can be applied to the public security sector for different needs as it has been a global problem for decades.

YITU is dedicated to developing AI technology and perfecting the applications to myriad public security challenges. With its ample experience in public security solutions already in use, the company understands the range of demands from clients both in China and internationally.

Based in Shanghai, YITU has been expanding both at home and abroad. In January YITU launched its first international office in Singapore to serve Southeast Asia and Oceania areas. The UK will be a strategic location for YITU as it builds its European market and growth into other markets including the Americas, Africa and the Middle East.

Chen Feng, Vice President of strategic cooperation of YITU Technology, said "We're expanding our reach to European market. UK would be an ideal place to start so we can show what we can do in AI business applications. The Counter Terror Expo provides us the opportunity to introduce YITU to a broader audience."

YITU's facial recognition solution is currently being used for security at Chinese tourist locations including ports, and public spaces which require high safety standards. YITU's algorithms can search over a billion image records in less than a second. Its urban intelligent security solutions cover everyday scenarios such as in airports, coach stations, subways, public transportation and shopping malls.

YITU's state-of-the-art algorithm won first place in the Face Recognition Vendor Test organized by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and it also won the face identification accuracy segment of the Face Recognition Prize Challenge, hosted by the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA).

At the Counter Terrorism Expo, YITU is displaying its public security solutions FocusBrain, a combat-type facial recognition end-to-end solution, supporting diverse needs related to anti-terror activities. We encourage all participants to visit the booth E23 to learn more about YITU.

CONTACT:

Eva Chen

+86-21-6151-7311

zhengying.chen@yitu-inc.com