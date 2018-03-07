Aegis Included in Gartner's Market Guide for Key Customer Management BPO Service Providers 2018

MUMBAI, India, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegis Customer Support Services Private Limited, a global outsourcing and technology services company, today announced that it has been included in the Market Guide for Key Customer Management BPO Service Providers 2018 report by Gartner Inc.

Aegis has been included as one of the Customer Management Business Process Outsourcing (CM BPO) service providers with vertical/industry coverage in the report. According to Gartner, the Gartner Market Guide reviews key service providers managing marketing, sales and customer service processes. Sourcing and vendor management leaders should use this guide to identify providers that align to their business needs.

Sandip Sen, Global CEO, Aegis said, "At Aegis we are committed to continue offering innovative services and solutions to our clients that positively enhances their growth, customer experience and bottom line. The Customer Management BPM industry is witnessing a paradigm shift through Automation, AI, SMAC, digitization et al. Thus, there is an opportunity to display both vision and innovation along with a strong ability to execute."

As per the Gartner report- The CM BPO market continues to bridge legacy services - human agent-based voice service offerings and new automated, digital or multichannel and cloud-delivered services. CM BPO providers that are able to optimize and leverage technology, adapt to change, improve processes (including redesigning processes), improve competitive advantage and identify sustainable growth opportunities for buyers will continue to thrive. By 2020, the adoption of mobile apps and chat in CM BPO will grow nearly 80% by revenue, up from 30% in 2017.

Aegis has emerged as a thought leader in building Omni-channel capabilities. The company has made significant investments in its business models, center of excellence and SMAC (Social, Mobile, Analytics and Cloud) enabled BPM solutions. Aegis is also engaged in key CM projects across Asia/Pacific (APAC), specifically - in the areas of financial inclusion, citizen services, Ecommerce and Telecom services. Most of these complex engagements leverage digital and analytics services as a key deliverable in the customer CX strategy. Aegis continues to invest in digital and social media business engagement and solutions, through its product - Aegis LISAâ¿

The Gartner report cites that - the level of complexity for traditional voice-based services is expected to increase, hence the increasing cost per call. Therefore, buyers are seeking to increase services across alternative channels such as web chat and virtual assistants, along with video services and video chat, leading to continued growth in non-voice multichannel and digital services. Buyers are investing and increasing their focus on customer experience (CX) - customer journeys and customer engagement life cycles, as a key differentiator.

Aegis' Business Analytics solutions help customers gain the right business intelligence quotient and transform values of business insights into decision drivers. The services are positioned as a credible domain centric value driver for BA BPO services. The synergy with existing services positions Aegis uniquely in the market based on turnkey value. The power of this synergy is best captured in Aegis' multi-pronged engagement with brands across telecom, automotive, aviation etc. among others, where diverse engagement model and integrated offering has become an important attribute for seamless and consistent customer experience delivery.

About Gartner's Research:

Source: Market Guide for Key Customer Management BPO Service Providers, 13 February 2018, TJ Singh | Brian Manusama | Misako Sawai

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Aegis

Aegis is a global outsourcing and technology services company committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience across all touch points and channels. Aegis has operations in 46 locations across 9 countries with more than 40,000 employees. Aegis services over 150 clients from verticals such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. For more information, write to us at info@aegisglobal.com or visit http://www.aegisglobal.com.



