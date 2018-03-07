

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish budget surplus remained below the official estimate in February due to lower tax income and higher disbursements, the National Debt Office reported Wednesday.



The central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 49.9 billion in February compared to the forecast of SEK 54.8 billion.



The central government's primary balance was SEK 3.3 billion lower than forecast. At the same time, Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 1.1 billion higher than expected.



For the twelve-month period up to the end of February, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 60.1 billion.



