

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in January, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.7 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 5.0 percent rise in December.



Economists had expected the growth to improve to 5.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rebounded strongly by 6.9 percent in January from a year ago, after a 0.5 percent drop in the previous month.



Month-on-month, industrial production advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent from December, when it rose by 1.1 percent. That was above the expected increase of 1.3 percent.



