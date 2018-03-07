Operator launches latest Realtime Gaming slot themed on the 50s rock and roll hit by Ritchie Valens

The following is a statement from Golden Euro Casino:

Cool catsat exciting online and mobile casino operator, Golden Euro Casino, will soon be dancing along to Realtime Gaming's latest slot release, Ritchie Valens themed slot La Bamba.

No one will be able to resist swinging their hips while spinning the reels on this fab 50s themed 6x3 reel slot that's jam packed with features, bonuses and big wins.

This includes Ritchie Valens acting as an expanding, doubling Wild on reels 2, 3, 4 and 5 in normal games, and counts for all symbols including Scatters. Land four or more Scatters to trigger the Ritchie Valens Free Games feature.

Players receive 20 free spins, with x1, x2 and x3 multipliers on each free game. Trigger the Ritchie Valens Free Games with five Scatters, and more expanding Wilds are added. Six and its all the bonuses from four and five Scatters, plus more Wilds.

Ritchie Valens' La Bamba launches on 14th March 2018, but players can watch a preview here. There's a generous bonus offer of 100% up to €100 and 10 spins with the coupon RITCHIEVALENS, which is valid from March 14th to 20th March only.

The Golden Euro Casino Manager, said: "Players can really get into the groove and hit big wins with our latest slot release from Realtime Gaming, Ritchie Valens themed slot La Bamba.

"It's a cheerful and cheeky game with one of the best soundtracks we have ever heard. So turn up the volume to max, and start spinning those reels!"

Golden Euro Casino is one of the most established online casino and mobile casino operators in the market, and has a portfolio packed full of more than 150 slots, table and poker games.

Golden Euro Casino's full suite of games can be accessed via download, instant play, or mobile casino.

*** ENDS ***

For more information, please contact:

www.goldeneuro.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005536/en/

Contacts:

GameOn Marketing

Sarah Blackburn

T: 00 34 628 499459