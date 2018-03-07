

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is slated to release euro area GDP data for the fourth quarter. The economy is forecast to expand 0.6 percent on quarter, as initially estimated.



Before the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the greenback, it held steady against the yen. Against the franc, it pared gains.



The euro was worth 131.21 against the yen, 1.1648 against the franc, 0.8962 against the pound and 1.2426 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX