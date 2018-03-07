Haier Rebrands as Global Leading Smart Home Solution Platform for IoT Era To Showcase New Smart Home Solutions Ahead of 2018 AWE

SHANGHAI, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese home appliance giant Haier, the world's No.1 appliance brand, will showcase the stellar performance of its six major global sub-brands ahead of the opening of the 2018 Appliances & Electronics World Expo (2018 AWE) in Shanghai, Haier accelerating the initial success of its global outreach during the new IoT era through providing customized and popularized of smart home solution, by which to build a portfolio of world-renowned brands that herald the new Internet of Things (IoT) era of smart home solutions. The event will take place at Shanghai Expo Center.

Announced a year ago, Haier's multi-brand marketing strategyhas seenthe company coordinate the development of its six major brands including GE Appliances in the United States, Fisher & Paykel in New Zealand, and AQUA in Japan, along with home-grown brands Haier, Casarte and Leader. Now, all models under all brands will be able to integrate into a smart home using Haier's Smart Home Solution products.

"It's not difficult for Haier to excel in one segment, but dominating in all fields across our entire brand line-up is a feat," said Li Huagang, Haier Group Vice President and China Chief Marketing Officer. "All of our efforts to make Haier's brands higher-end, smarter, and more popular among communities have paid off."

The transition from a single-brand strategy has achieved remarkable results over the past year, with global revenue up 20 percent to RMB 241.9 billion, operating profit up 41 percent, and a global market share of 10.5 percent.

Synchronized growth of Haier's six major brands has laid a solid foundation for the group to become a global leader in home appliances and a pioneer in smart homes. The strategy is built on the back of Haier's strength in hardware, solutions and smart technologies, which stems from Haier's global R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

The same concept applies to all aspects of maintaining a smart household with the Solution, and with advanced data support, it can pay attention to the smallest details and sense the needs of users, including things like recipe recommendations and air flow regulation.

