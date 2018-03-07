

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French current account gap widened at the start of the year, data from the Bank of France showed Wednesday.



The current account deficit rose to EUR 1.6 billion in January from EUR 0.8 billion in December.



The goods trade deficit rose to EUR 4.0 billion in January from EUR 1.8 billion in the previous month.



Meanwhile, the surplus on services trade grew to EUR 1.5 billion from EUR 0.4 billion.



The balance of primary and secondary income remained positive at EUR 0.8 billion in January, up from EUR 0.6 billion in December.



The capital account remained balanced, while the financial account turned to a deficit of EUR 25.3 billion from a surplus of EUR 25.4 billion.



