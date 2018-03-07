

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 06-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,423,036.21 11.9316



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2008585 USD 34,083,444.36 16.9689



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 135152 USD 2,855,982.50 21.1316



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,684,221.16 19.6842



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 06/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,490,696.84 10.9814



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6650000 USD 73,347,984.18 11.0298



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,734,589.80 12.5294



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 417,141.49 13.9001



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,162,702.88 16.2389



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,118,707.08 16.4309



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,056,702.11 10.9164



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 53,751,886.36 17.0641



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 46,291,477.04 18.8945



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 56,952,771.99 17.5632



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,221,977.65 14.9008



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 06/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,112,135.44 15.2301



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,500,700.26 16.5684



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,329,250.28 18.4618



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,602,230.88 16.378



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,067,928.44 10.4337



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,283,780.05 18.3371



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,189,214.78 20.653



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,663,429.20 21.1616



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 06/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,402,564.19 18.147



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,670,731.45 18.1463



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 06/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,824,866.12 13.4463



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,348,713.71 19.2208



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,698,540.36 16.4967



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 680010 GBP 7,537,547.81 11.0845



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 58,042,335.72 20.7591



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 226,609,016.42 16.4963



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,103,671.25 17.7929



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,409,458.45 5.2494



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 31,879,571.18 18.9619



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,050,125.47 16.1558



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,871,340.40 14.3949



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 412,447.50 18.258



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 342,778.74 21.4237



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 390000 USD 8,507,258.08 21.8135



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,081,792.60 19.8701



