Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for February 2018 was 979, up 19 from the 960 counted in January 2018, and up 38 from the 941 counted in February 2017. The international offshore rig count for February 2018 was 194, down 2 from the 196 counted in January 2018, and down 6 from the 200 counted in February 2017.
The average U.S. rig count for February 2018 was 969, up 32 from the 937 counted in January 2018, and up 225 from the 744 counted in February 2017. The average Canadian rig count for February 2018 was 323, up 45 from the 278 counted in January 2018, and down 19 from the 342 counted in February 2017.
The worldwide rig count for February 2018 was 2,271, up 96 from the 2,175 counted in January 2018, and up 244 from the 2,027 counted in February 2017.
February 2018 Rig Counts
|
February 2018
|
January 2018
|
February 2017
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Month Variance
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Latin America
|169
|30
|199
|8
|165
|26
|191
|147
|32
|179
|Europe
|55
|29
|84
|0
|57
|27
|84
|69
|38
|107
|Africa
|74
|16
|90
|10
|69
|11
|80
|68
|9
|77
|Middle East
|356
|40
|396
|13
|342
|41
|383
|337
|45
|382
|Asia Pacific
|131
|79
|210
|-12
|131
|91
|222
|120
|76
|196
|International
|785
|194
|979
|19
|764
|196
|960
|741
|200
|941
|United States
|952
|17
|969
|32
|919
|18
|937
|724
|20
|744
|Canada
|321
|2
|323
|45
|277
|1
|278
|340
|2
|342
|North America
|1,273
|19
|1,292
|77
|1,196
|19
|1,215
|1,064
|22
|1,086
|Worldwide
|2,058
|213
|2,271
|96
|1,960
|215
|2,175
|1,805
|222
|2,027
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.
