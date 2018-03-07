Honor Continues to Expand Rapidly in South East Asia

SHENZHEN, China, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, a young, innovative, and trend-setting brand founded in 2013, is expanding rapidly into new markets across South East Asia and will officially launch in Vietnam today, March 7, with the release of the Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7X. With this big step, Honor will yet again prove it is committed to providing flagship features and seamless performance at an irresistible price point.

The Vietnam launch follows the opening of Honor's first store in Yangon, Myanmar. In addition to further launches in new markets in South East Asia, Honor is looking to expand into Indonesia and Thailand markets.

Beautiful inside and out, the Honor 9 Lite features a quad-lens camera, with 13MP + 2MP camera on both the front and back, and an exquisitely designed 2.5D glass and 5.65-inch edge-to-edge FullView HD Display. The Honor 7X is the first smartphone to feature this Honor FullView Display, a 5.93 inch edge-to-edge, bezel-less screen design that provides remarkable display quality and achieves an extraordinary high screen-to-body ratio.

Stunning performance, design and affordability are not the only reasons young consumers enjoy Honor smartphones. The brand is expanding its global connections with trendsetting brands in gaming, fashion, such as Gameloft, Monster and Koche. In Vietnam, Honor has already established strong relationships with VNG(the distributor of the popular battle royale game Rules of Survival), IGG (the distributor of real-time strategy game Lords Mobile and action-packed game inspired by manga series Honkai Impact 3), and Bigo Live (the trendy and popular live-stream app).

"Honor's strives to meet the needs of a younger generation, offering cutting-edge technology, innovative function and superior user experiences to inspire and empower young people to be themselves. We are excited about the journey ahead of us - bringing innovative products to more markets in the future," said George Zhao, President of Honor.

Honor plans to become a top five smartphone brand within three years, and top three within five years.

