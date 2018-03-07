Forterra, Inc.: Forterra Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Organic sales growth of approximately 7% driven primarily by favorable weather

Average sales prices higher for both pipe and precast and ductile iron pipe products

Net income of $43.2 million includes a pre-tax benefit of a $45.4 million reduction in tax receivable agreement ("TRA") liability and a $15.2 million income tax benefit, due primarily to U.S. tax reform

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $28.2 million, above the top-end of the guidance range

Quarter-end cash balance of $104.5 million and no outstanding balance on the revolver

IRVING, Texas, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FRTA), a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada, today announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

CEO Commentary

Forterra CEO Jeff Bradley commented, "Our results for the quarter came in above our guidance range on higher than anticipated sales growth due to favorable weather conditions that enabled us to ship products delayed by unfavorable weather in the third quarter and also to pull forward some shipments from the first quarter of 2018. While our earnings and margins were below 2016 levels, the year over year decline in our margins narrowed in the fourth quarter as a result of higher shipments, higher average selling prices and the benefit of cost savings initiatives that partially offset inflationary cost pressures."

"While 2017 proved to be more challenging than we expected," Mr. Bradley continued, "I am confident that our efforts over the last year have better positioned our company both strategically and operationally. We continue to evaluate portfolio enhancement opportunities in our Drainage segment that will bolster our position in existing regions and optimize our geographic exposure to well-structured markets. We also see growth potential from our Bio Clean, structural products and other specialty precast products. We remain focused on capitalizing on our position as an industry leader and the strength of end-markets."

Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Fourth quarter 2017 net sales increased to $361.2 million, compared to $354.1 million in the prior year quarter. Net income for the quarter was $43.2 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to a net loss of $48.7 million, or a loss of $0.75 per share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $28.2 million, compared to $42.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Drainage Pipe & Products ("Drainage") - Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Drainage net sales increased to $204.6 million, compared to $176.8 million in the prior year quarter, including the benefit of $9.9 million of net sales from acquisitions. Net sales excluding acquisitions grew by approximately 10% due to growth in shipments and average sales prices for pipe and precast products as well as growth in sales in both structural products and Bio Clean products. The sales growth in the fourth quarter was due in part to the benefit of favorable weather conditions that facilitated the shipment of products delayed by unfavorable weather in the third quarter and the pull forward of some shipments from the first quarter of 2018.

Drainage gross profit was $35.4 million, compared to $31.1 million in the prior year quarter, resulting in a modest decline in the gross profit margin due to the impact of higher costs including labor, freight and raw materials not fully offset by higher average sales prices. Fourth quarter 2017 Drainage EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were $30.8 million and $31.4 million, respectively, compared to $11.7 million and $29.6 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Water Pipe & Products ("Water") - Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Water net sales decreased to $156.6 million, compared to $177.3 million in the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter included $26.9 million in net sales associated with the U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe assets that are not comparable to the 2017 period after the divestiture of the assets effective July 31, 2017. Excluding the impact of the divestiture, year over year sales grew by approximately 4% due primarily to higher shipments and higher average selling prices for ductile iron pipe products, partially offset by a decline in net sales of concrete and steel pressure pipe products in Canada.

Water gross profit in the fourth quarter was $22.0 million compared to $30.0 million in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2017 Water EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of $16.7 million and $18.0 million, respectively, compared to $18.4 million and $24.9 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. The decline in gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA was due to the impact of higher scrap costs for ductile iron pipe products that were not fully offset by an increase in average selling prices of products sold along with lower net sales of concrete pressure pipe products in Canada.

Corporate and Other ("Corporate") - Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Corporate EBITDA of $21.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(21.1) million in Q4 2017 compared to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($18.6) million and ($11.8) million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Corporate EBITDA in Q4 2017 includes the benefit of a $45.4 million decline in the TRA liability due to the benefit of U.S. tax reform. The increase in the Adjusted EBITDA loss in Corporate is due primarily to higher run-rate costs in 2017 as compared to 2016 as well as higher professional fees including increased audit fees and external consultants associated with the Company's Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and material weakness remediation work.

Full Year 2017 Results

Full year 2017 net sales increased to $1,580.4 million, compared to $1,364.0 million in the prior year including the benefit of $253.5 million of net sales from acquisitions, partially offset by $39.0 million in net sales in 2016 associated with the U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe assets that are not comparable to the 2017 period after the divestiture of the assets effective July 31, 2017. Net sales excluding acquisitions and divestitures were essentially flat compared to the prior year with growth of approximately 3% in Drainage offsetting an approximately 3% decline in Water.

Net loss for the year was $2.1 million, or a loss of $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.6 million, or a loss of $0.23 per share, in the prior year due primarily to the pre-tax benefit of a $46.2 million reduction in the tax receivable agreement liability and a $40.7 million income tax benefit, due primarily to U.S. tax reform. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $147.5 million, compared to $218.0 million in the prior year, attributable to higher costs including labor, freight and raw materials and lower average sales prices due to increased competition and higher costs in Corporate, including professional fees in support of initiatives, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and material weakness remediation work.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On December 31, 2017, the Company had cash of $104.5 million and outstanding debt on its senior term loan of $1.2 billion. As of December 31, 2017, there was no outstanding balance on the Company's $300 million Revolver. The $63.4 million increase in cash in the fourth quarter, as compared to the third quarter of 2017, included the benefit of seasonal improvement in working capital.

Financial Outlook

The Company expects that the net loss for the first quarter of 2018 will range from $31 million to $28 million and Adjusted EBITDA will range from $8 million to $12 million, including a $10 million impact from operational costs, deferred shipments and lost sales associated with a major upgrade at the Bessemer, Alabama ductile iron pipe facility. This impact is expected to be largely offset by raw material savings and recovery of sales deferred in the first quarter over the balance of 2018. The first quarter guidance range incorporates the following key assumptions:

Lower anticipated net sales in both Drainage and Water as compared to the same period last year due to unfavorable weather and sales pulled forward in the fourth quarter of 2017

Lower expected EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in Water, as compared to the same quarter last year, as a result of temporary downtime associated with the Bessemer project, which is expected to increase efficiency and quality, reduce input costs and expand margins; Q1 is also expected to be impacted by higher scrap costs as compared to the same period last year

Higher expected EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in Drainage, as compared to the same quarter last year, with the benefit of 2017 cost saving initiatives mitigating the impact of expected cost inflation

Lower anticipated costs in the Corporate segment as compared to fourth quarter 2017, but higher than the longer term run-rate expectation of approximately $16 to $17 million per quarter due to the wrap-up of consulting support associated with Sarbanes-Oxley and material weakness remediation work

The Company expects full year 2018 net income, adjusted for the benefits associated with U.S. tax reform, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to improve as compared to 2017, reflecting the benefit of initiatives put in place to mitigate the impact of anticipated inflationary cost pressures, higher average prices of products sold and lower Corporate expenses.



Drainage - Key Financial and Operational Statistics:

($ in millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year Q4 2017 Q4 2016 2017 2016 Net Sales $ 204.6 $ 176.8 $ 834.8 $ 728.9 Gross Profit 35.4 31.1 147.7 162.4 EBITDA 30.8 11.7 129.6 138.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31.4 $ 29.6 $ 132.8 $ 158.7 Gross Profit Margin 17.3 % 17.6 % 17.7 % 22.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.3 % 16.7 % 15.9 % 21.8 % Key Year over Year Performance Metrics: Q4 2017 FY 2017 Organic Sales Growth - Total Drainage 10 % 3 % Pipe & Precast Sales Growth (price and volume) 4 % 1 % Other Sales Growth (specialty products including Bio Clean and structural) 6 % 2 %





Water - Key Financial and Operational Statistics:

($ in millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year Q4 2017 Q4 2016 2017 2016 Net Sales $ 156.6 $ 177.3 $ 745.6 $ 632.6 Gross Profit 22.0 30.0 108.3 120.6 EBITDA 16.7 18.4 47.6 98.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18.0 $ 24.9 $ 93.8 $ 114.0 Gross Profit Margin 14.0 % 16.9 % 14.5 % 19.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.5 % 14.0 % 12.6 % 18.0 % Key Year over Year Performance Metrics: Q4 2017 FY 2017 Organic Sales Growth - Total Water 4 % -3 % Ductile Iron Pipe Sales Growth (price and volume) 7 % 0 % Other Sales Growth (fabrication, fittings and large diameter concrete pipe) -3 % -3 %





Key components of expected 2018 cash outflow requirements:

($ in millions) Low High Capital Expenditures $ (40.0 ) $ (45.0 ) TRA Payments, net of 2017 Tax Refund (19.0 ) (24.0 ) Cash Interest (60.0 ) (65.0 ) Principal Amortization (12.0 ) (12.0 ) Working Capital (10.0 ) (20.0 ) Total $ (141.0 ) $ (166.0 )

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Forterra will host a conference call to review fourth quarter 2017 results on March 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). The dial-in number for the call is 574-990-1396 or toll free 844-498-0572. The participant passcode is 9178619. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via a webcast that is available on the Investors section of the Company's website at http://forterrabp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days under the Investor section of the Company's website.

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and storm water management. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and significant scale help make it a one-stop shop for water related pipe and products, and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit http://forterrabp.com (http://forterrabp.com/).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release.

FORTERRA, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 unaudited unaudited Net sales $ 361,169 $ 354,111 $ 1,580,413 $ 1,363,962 Cost of goods sold 304,731 293,752 1,327,305 1,083,508 Gross profit 56,438 60,359 253,108 280,454 Selling, general & administrative expenses (63,070 ) (63,023 ) (255,034 ) (216,099 ) Impairment and exit charges (216 ) (1,640 ) (13,220 ) (2,218 ) Earnings from equity method investee 2,911 2,933 12,360 11,947 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, net (357 ) (20,954 ) (2,107 ) (21,274 ) Other operating income, net 303 4,693 7,304 10,303 (60,429 ) (77,991 ) (250,697 ) (217,341 ) Income (loss) from operations (3,991 ) (17,632 ) 2,411 63,113 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (13,206 ) (51,163 ) (59,408 ) (125,048 ) Change in tax receivable agreement liability 45,440 - 46,180 - Other income (expense), net (309 ) 547 (31,915 ) (847 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 27,934 (68,248 ) (42,732 ) (62,782 ) Income tax benefit 15,224 23,106 40,672 51,692 Income (loss) from continuing operations 43,158 (45,142 ) (2,060 ) (11,090 ) Discontinued operations, net of tax $ - $ (3,585 ) $ - $ 3,484 Net income (loss) $ 43,158 $ (48,727 ) $ (2,060 ) $ (7,606 ) Diluted income (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.67 $ (0.75 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.23 ) Discontinued operations $ - $ (0.06 ) $ - $ 0.07 Net income (loss) $ 0.67 $ (0.81 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 63,824 59,985 63,801 49,053 Diluted 63,952 59,985 63,801 49,053

FORTERRA, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,534 $ 40,024 Receivables, net 192,654 201,481 Inventories 236,655 279,502 Prepaid expenses 5,381 6,417 Other current assets 27,059 5,179 Current assets held for sale 12,242 - Total current assets 578,525 532,603 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 412,572 452,914 Goodwill 496,141 491,447 Intangible assets, net 225,304 281,598 Investment in equity method investee 54,445 55,236 Other long-term assets 18,866 10,988 Non-current assets held for sale 25,385 - Total assets $ 1,811,238 $ 1,824,786 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables $ 108,560 $ 134,059 Accrued liabilities 72,782 78,165 Deferred revenue 9,029 20,797 Current portion of long-term debt 12,510 10,500 Current portion of tax receivable agreement 34,601 4,000 Current liabilities held for sale 4,615 - Total current liabilities 242,097 247,521 Non-current liabilities Senior term loan 1,181,277 990,483 Revolving credit facility - 95,064 Deferred tax liabilities 67,481 100,550 Deferred gain on sale-leaseback 75,743 78,215 Other long-term liabilities 29,187 23,253 Long-term tax receivable agreement 82,962 156,783 Total liabilities 1,678,747 1,691,869 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value. 190,000 shares authorized; 64,231 and 63,924 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 18 18 Additional paid-in-capital 230,023 228,316 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,098 ) (5,025 ) Retained deficit (92,452 ) (90,392 ) Total shareholders' equity 132,491 132,917 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,811,238 $ 1,824,786

FORTERRA, INC.

Consolidated (Successor) / Combined (Predecessor) Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Successor Predecessor For the

period from For the period

from Year ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, March 14 to

December 31, January 1 to

March 13, 2017 2016 2015 2015 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (2,060 ) $ (7,606 ) $ (82,786 ) $ (5,756 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation & amortization expense 115,659 99,873 32,930 6,894 Loss on business divestiture 32,278 - - - (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,107 21,267 618 (122 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,123 8,244 5,085 - Stock-based compensation expense 3,696 252 - - Impairment on property, plant, and equipment and goodwill 10,551 - 1,088 27 Write-off of debt discount and issuance costs - 22,385 - - Earnings from equity method investee (12,360 ) (11,947 ) (8,429 ) (67 ) Distributions from equity method investee 13,150 13,000 8,542 - Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (5,251 ) 2,945 (8,331 ) - Unrealized foreign currency gains, net (615 ) (5,485 ) 6,940 (26 ) Provision (recoveries) for doubtful accounts 2,947 (1,864 ) 1,377 (31 ) Deferred taxes (25,496 ) (67,619 ) (3,138 ) 2,749 Deferred rent 2,616 1,371 1,279 0 Other non-cash items 196 1,012 (13 ) (1,736 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (16,831 ) 16,852 28,900 (7,520 ) Inventories 1,838 14,916 59,506 (20,160 ) Other current assets (23,436 ) (6,412 ) (2,153 ) (855 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (19,424 ) (27,655 ) 72,422 (20,119 ) Change in tax receivable agreement liability (46,180 ) - - - Other assets & liabilities 826 3,396 7,580 (1,502 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 42,334 76,925 121,417 (48,224 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (52,514 ) (54,289 ) (14,705 ) (2,762 ) Proceeds from the sale of long-term assets 23,200 - 2,194 - Assets and liabilities acquired, business combinations, net (36,709 ) (1,008,158 ) (885,528 ) - NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (66,023 ) (1,062,447 ) (898,039 ) (2,762 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale-leaseback - 216,280 - - Payment of debt issuance costs (2,498 ) (20,036 ) (27,410 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net - 303,805 - - Payments on senior and junior term loans (12,008 ) (1,300,536 ) (5,366 ) - Proceeds from senior and junior term loans, net 200,000 1,593,150 730,404 - Proceeds from revolver 194,000 398,611 45,619 - Payments on revolver (293,000 ) (248,173 ) (45,619 ) - Proceeds from settlement of derivatives - 6,546 - - Capital contribution from Predecessor Parent, net - - - 60,910 Capital contribution from parent - 402,127 167,482 - Payments for return of contributed capital - (363,582 ) (42,513 ) - Other financing activities (244 ) (6,464 ) (17 ) (3 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 86,250 981,728 822,580 60,907 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,949 228 (2,368 ) (130 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 64,510 (3,566 ) 43,590 9,791 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 40,024 43,590 - 42 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 104,534 $ 40,024 $ 43,590 $ 9,833 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash interest paid $ 54,676 $ 77,437 $ 25,379 $ - Income taxes paid $ 28,086 $ 66,264 $ - $ -

Additional Statistics

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), in this earnings release we also present adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and have been presented in this earnings release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax benefit (expense), and before loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, impairment and exit charges, transaction costs and inventory step-up impacting margins, loss on divestitures, non-cash compensation and certain other income and expenses, such as the change in the tax receivable agreement liability. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented in this earnings release because they are important metrics used by management as one of the means by which it assesses our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplements to GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to allocate resources and to compare our performance relative to our peers. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are also important measures for assessing our operating results and evaluating each operating segment's performance on a consistent basis, by excluding the impacts of depreciation, amortization, income tax expense, interest expense and other items not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Additionally, these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, provide investors with additional financial analytical framework which management uses, in addition to historical operating results, as the basis for financial, operational and planning decisions and present measurements that third parties have indicated are useful in assessing the Company and its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations. Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to consolidated net income, and in the case of our segment results, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to EBITDA, which the CODM reviews for purposes of evaluating segment profit, or in the case of any of the non-GAAP measures, as a substitute for any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin or any other margin calculated in accordance with GAAP. These measures also should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items for which these non-GAAP measures make adjustments. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations such as: (i) they do not reflect our cash outlays for capital expenditures or future contractual commitments; (ii) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; (iii) they do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest, or principal payments, on indebtedness; (iv) they do not reflect income tax expense or the tax necessary to pay income taxes; and (v) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.

Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use such measures or may calculate one or more of the measures differently than as presented in this earnings release, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. In evaluating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments made in the calculations below and the presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed to mean that our future results will be unaffected by such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by using adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental financial metrics and in conjunction with results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

FORTERRA, INC.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 unaudited unaudited Net income (loss) $ 43,158 $ (48,727 ) $ (2,060 ) $ (7,606 ) (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net - 3,585 - (3,484 ) Interest expense 13,206 51,163 59,408 125,048 Depreciation and amortization 28,196 28,585 115,659 93,503 Income tax benefit (15,224 ) (23,106 ) (40,672 ) (51,692 ) EBITDA1 69,336 11,500 132,335 155,769 Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 358 20,097 2,107 21,274 Impairment and exit charges3 216 1,640 13,220 2,218 Transaction costs4 1,452 5,993 7,743 25,221 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 282 2,563 2,433 15,078 Loss on divestitures6 672 - 32,278 234 Non-cash compensation7 1,008 - 3,696 - Change in tax receivable agreement liability8 (45,440 ) - (46,180 ) - Other (gains) expenses9 360 835 (117 ) (1,841 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,244 $ 42,628 $ 147,515 $ 217,953 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.8 % 12.0 % 9.3 % 16.0 % Gross profit 56,438 60,359 253,108 280,454 Gross profit margin 15.6 % 17.0 % 16.0 % 20.6 %

1 For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance.

2(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, primarily related to the disposition of manufacturing facilities.

3Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and other exit and disposal costs.

4Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions.

5Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations.

6Loss on divestiture of U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business, and results of operations of our disposed roof tile business and other disposed sites for the periods presented, net of specific items for which adjustments are separately made elsewhere in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA presented herein.

7Non-cash equity compensation expense.

8Adjustments to the estimated value of the tax receivable agreement due primarily to the December 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

9Other (gains) losses, such as gain on insurance proceeds related to the destruction of property and results of operations of our disposed roof tile business and other disposed sites for the periods presented.

FORTERRA, INC.

Reconciliation of segment EBITDA to segment adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands) For the three months ended December 31, 2017: Drainage Pipe

& Products Water Pipe &

Products Corporate

and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 30,786 $ 16,706 $ 21,844 $ 69,336 Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 19 339 - 358 Impairment and exit charges3 - 216 - 216 Transaction costs4 - - 1,452 1,452 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 282 - - 282 Loss on divestitures6 - 672 - 672 Non-cash compensation7 257 34 717 1,008 Change in tax receivable agreement liability8 - - (45,440 ) (45,440 ) Other (gains) expenses9 29 - 331 360 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,373 $ 17,967 $ (21,096 ) $ 28,244 Net sales $ 204,610 $ 156,556 $ 3 $ 361,169 Gross profit $ 35,418 $ 21,993 $ (973 ) $ 56,438

For the three months ended December 31, 2016: Drainage Pipe

& Products Water Pipe &

Products Corporate

and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 11,738 $ 18,390 $ (18,628 ) $ 11,500 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 15,300 5,644 (847 ) 20,097 Impairment and exit charges3 (18 ) 1,618 40 1,640 Transaction costs4 - (176 ) 6,169 5,993 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 2,563 - - 2,563 Other (gains) expenses9 - (587 ) 1,422 835 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,583 $ 24,889 $ (11,844 ) $ 42,628 Net sales $ 176,837 $ 177,287 $ (13 ) $ 354,111 Gross profit $ 31,117 $ 29,953 $ (711 ) $ 60,359

FORTERRA, INC.

Reconciliation of segment EBITDA to segment adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2017: Drainage Pipe

& Products Water Pipe &

Products Corporate

and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 129,618 $ 47,587 $ (44,870 ) $ 132,335 Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 15 2,092 - 2,107 Impairment and exit charges3 (14 ) 12,395 839 13,220 Transaction costs4 - - 7,743 7,743 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 2,433 - - 2,433 Loss on divestitures6 - 32,278 - 32,278 Non-cash compensation7 711 379 2,606 3,696 Change in tax receivable agreement liability8 - - (46,180 ) (46,180 ) Other (gains) expenses9 29 (942 ) 796 (117 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 132,792 $ 93,789 $ (79,066 ) $ 147,515 Net sales $ 834,810 $ 745,555 $ 48 $ 1,580,413 Gross profit $ 147,741 $ 108,320 $ (2,953 ) $ 253,108

For the year ended December 31, 2016: Drainage Pipe

& Products Water Pipe &

Products Corporate

and Other Total EBITDA1 $ 138,274 $ 98,641 $ (81,146 ) $ 155,769 Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment, net2 15,547 5,727 - 21,274 Impairment and exit charges3 227 1,945 46 2,218 Transaction costs4 - 359 24,862 25,221 Inventory step-up impacting margin5 4,441 10,637 - 15,078 Loss on divestitures6 234 - - 234 Other (gains) expenses9 - (3,263 ) 1,422 (1,841 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 158,723 $ 114,046 $ (54,816 ) $ 217,953 Net sales $ 728,872 $ 632,573 $ 2,517 $ 1,363,962 Gross profit $ 162,442 $ 120,564 $ (2,552 ) $ 280,454

1For purposes of evaluating segment profit, the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews EBITDA as a basis for making the decisions to allocate resources and assess performance.

2(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, primarily related to the disposition of manufacturing facilities.

3Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets and other exit and disposal costs.

4Legal, valuation, accounting, advisory and other costs related to business combinations and other transactions.

5Effect of the purchase accounting step-up in the value of inventory to fair value recognized in cost of goods sold as a result of business combinations.

6Loss on divestiture of U.S. concrete and steel pressure pipe business, and results of operations of our disposed roof tile business and other disposed sites for the periods presented, net of specific items for which adjustments are separately made elsewhere in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA presented herein.

7Non-cash equity compensation expense.

8Adjustments to the estimated value of the tax receivable agreement due primarily to the December 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

9Other (gains) losses, such as gain on insurance proceeds related to the destruction of property and results of operations of our disposed roof tile business and other disposed sites for the periods presented.

FORTERRA, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for Q1 2018

(in millions) Q1 2018 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Low High Net Loss $ (31 ) $ (28 ) Interest expense 16 16 Income tax benefit (7 ) (6 ) Depreciation and amortization 30 30 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8 $ 12

Source: Forterra, Inc.

Company Contact Information:

David J. Lawrence

Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations

469-299-9113

IR@forterrabp.com

