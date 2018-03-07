Ethereum News UpdateTo many crypto-enthusiasts, blockchain is synonymous with decentralization. A growing number of powerful entities, however, think the two are separable, and that may give Ethereum an edge over Bitcoin.Why, you ask? Well, Bitcoin has a political mission carved into its DNA. Its core aim is to disrupt the financial industry by cutting out banks in the payments space and eliminating central banks in the monetary space. It wants unfiltered, uncompromised decentralization.This isn't necessarily true for Ethereum-based tokens.You've probably heard about companies raising money through initial coin offerings (ICOs). Most of them take place on.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...