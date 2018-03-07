London stocks fell in early trade on Wednesday as investors reacted to the resignation of US President Trump's chief economic advisor, Gary Cohn. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was off 0.3% to 7,122.62, while the pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at 1.3871 and 0.2% weaker versus the euro at 1.1179. Cohn, an advocate of free trade, quit over Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. His resignation was announced after the close of US markets on Tuesday. London Capital ...

