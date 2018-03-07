Revenue increases and improving margins at bio-decontamination and containment equipment designer Bioquell sent pre-tax profits soaring, growing earnings per share almost nine-fold in the process. Total revenues at Bioquell grew 10% to £29.2m in the calendar year, as the Hampshire-based group improved its core bio-decontamination revenues 13% to £28.5m. Bioquell expanded profit margins from 48% to 52%, helping it push profit from operations, excluding exceptional items, to £2.9m - an 81% rate ...

