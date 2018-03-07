Motor retail and aftersales service group Lookers reported a drop in full-year pre-tax profit on Wednesday, a performance it described as "respectable" amid difficult trading conditions, particularly in the new car market. In the year to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit dropped 27% to £58.4m even as turnover rose 15% to £4.7bn. The company said the drop in profit was largely the result of an exceptional profit of £28m on the sale of its parts division in 2016. On an adjusted basis, ...

