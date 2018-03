Fertiliser producer Harvest Minerals saw its share price shoot up on Wednesday after the company signed a deal with a Brazilian distributor. Agrocerrado Produtos Agrícolas e Assistência Técnica LTDA, a major distributor of fertiliser and agriproducts in one of Brazil's main agricultural belts, signed a contract for an initial supply of 36Kt of KPfértil which is Harvest's multi-nutrient, slow release organic fertiliser. The two companies have agreed on a sales price of 200 Brazilian real ...

