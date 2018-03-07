Smurfit Kappa has reiterated its rejection of International Paper's takeover approach after the US company revealed it proposed paying 8.6bn (£7.7bn) for Europe's biggest cardboard box maker. The Memphis-based company said it proposed paying 22 in cash and 0.3028 new International Paper shares for each Smurfit Kappa share. Based on International Paper's closing price on 5 March the approach valued each Smurfit Kappa share at 36.46 - 27.4% more than Smurfit Kappa's closing share price on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...