sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,26 Euro		+0,11
+0,84 %
WKN: 608307 ISIN: GB0004270301 Ticker-Symbol: 7HL 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC
HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HILL & SMITH HOLDINGS PLC13,26+0,84 %