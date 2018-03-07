Hill & Smith shares surged on Wednesday as the group hailed its "best ever" trading performance in 2017. The company, which designs, manufactures and supplies products for the construction industry, said pre-tax profit rose 15% to £78.5m in the year to the end of December 2017 thanks to strong growth in its international infrastructure work and a solid performance from its galvanising business, as revenue increased 8% to £585.1m. Basic earnings per share were up 60% to 68.6p and the group ...

