

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's foreign exchange reserves decreased for the first time in more than a year in February, data from the People's Bank of China showed Wednesday.



Foreign exchange reserves fell $27 billion to $3.13 trillion in February. Economists had forecast reserves to fall to $3.15 trillion.



China's foreign exchange reserves suggest that the People's Bank remained a minor player in the FX market last month, Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



But its pledge to allow a more market-driven exchange rate will be tested if the renminbi comes under renewed pressure due to trade tensions or weaker growth, the economist noted.



