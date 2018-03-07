

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production increased in January after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 1.4 percent decrease in December.



Production in the metal industry grew the most by 41.7 percent over the month, followed by electronics industry with 15.2 percent spike.



At the same time, production in the textile and leather industry registered a marked decline of 20.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX