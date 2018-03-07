China Southern Airlines' (CSA's) frequent flyer program, Sky Pearl, now provides a more personalized and value-driven experience to its customers thanks to its recently launched state-of-the-art loyalty software from Loyalty Partner Solutions (LPS). The implementation was led by DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company.

CSA is Asia's biggest airline and one of the largest in the world. For CSA's approximately 30 million Sky Pearl frequent flyer members, the transformation in the IT platform went virtually unnoticed. Sky Pearl members will benefit from the high performance of the new platform, receiving more flexible, tailored offers and additional options for using the loyalty program. The new software enables CSA to receive better customer insights to address customers' requirements more precisely.

Experts from DXC and LPS worked together for 18 months to integrate the loyalty software into the CSA system environment, with the aim of replacing the prior system behind Sky Pearl.

LPS supplied the software and the project team that advised CSA on the optimal construction of the program. The software company teamed with DXC because of its strong expertise in delivery solutions for the travel and transportation industry. DXC was responsible for customizing and integrating the software with the existing IT system environment and for migrating the existing customer and transaction data.

"The large number of integration interfaces and the need to migrate data from a large customer base make a relaunch like this highly complex," commented Brian Cook, vice president and general manager for Travel and Transportation at DXC Technology. "But the teamwork was excellent and we achieved a seamless implementation."

Moving forward, CSA continues to team with LPS and DXC to use IT to further transform its Sky Pearl program.

"We would like to take this opportunity to say 'thank you' for the great working relationships, the dedication of everyone involved and the trust that CSA placed in us," said Alexander Glueck, CEO of LPS. "As a Munich-based company we were able to prove, with the support of our integration partner DXC, that our software solution can be applied successfully worldwide."

About LPS

Loyalty Partner Solutions GmbH (LPS), part of the American Express Group, has developed and operated high-performance customer loyalty programs for nearly a decade. They are based on the software platform Loyalty Management Suite (LMS) developed by LPS. The Munich-based company with 150 people is one of the few software businesses to develop its solutions in-house, specializing in loyalty management and location-based services. From the design to the implementation and operation of a loyalty program, LPS offers everything from a single source. Its customers include businesses such as Miles More, PAYBACK, Deutsche Bahn AG and China Southern Airlines. Further information is available from: www.lpsolutions.com.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, helping clients harness the power of innovation to thrive on change. Created by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, DXC Technology serves nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients across 70 countries. The company's technology independence, global talent and extensive partner network combine to deliver powerful next-generation IT services and solutions. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate citizens globally. For more information, visit www.dxc.technology.

