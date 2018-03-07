Acetaldehyde Market Worth 1.80 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Acetaldehyde Marketby Process (Wacker Process, Oxidation of Ethanol, Dehydrogenation of Ethanol), Derivative (Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, Pentaerythritol), Application (Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Paints & Coatings), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022"published by MarketsandMarkets',the Acetaldehyde Market is estimated at USD 1.33 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.80 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period The growth of the Acetaldehyde Market is primarily driven by developments in the food & beverage, paper & pulp, pharmaceutical, and water treatment applications. In addition, increasing use of acetaldehyde in derivative, such as pyridines and pentaerythritol in emerging economies are influencing the growth of the Acetaldehyde Market. Expansions and acquisitions undertaken by key market players are further fueling market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 64 Tables and33 Figures spread through 114 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Acetaldehyde Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/acetaldehyde-market-113225129.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Food & beverage: The largest application segment of the Acetaldehyde Market

The food & beverage segment is the largest application segment of the Acetaldehyde Market. Acetaldehyde is used as a flavoring agent in several food products, and is widely used in the food & beverage industry as a preservative for fruits, fish, and as a flavoring agent. It is used as an aromatic agent in several non-alcoholic beverages. Due to its disinfecting properties, acetaldehyde also finds use in food & beverage packaging applications.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=113225129

Pyridine and pyridine bases: The largest derivative segment of the Acetaldehyde Market

The pyridine and pyridine bases segment is the largest derivative segment of the Acetaldehyde Market. Pyridine is produced by the reaction of acetaldehyde with ammonia. Pyridine & pyridine bases are manufactured by the reaction of acetaldehyde with ammonium acetate, where acetic acid is used as a solvent, in a refluxing tank reactor under atmospheric pressure. It is widely used as a reagent and as a solvent to manufacture chemicals. Pyridine & pyridine base derivative lead the overall Acetaldehyde Market, due to their use as scavengers and as catalysts in several reactions.

Asia Pacific: The largest market for acetaldehyde in 2016

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region of the Acetaldehyde Market, globally. Growing industrialization in the Asia Pacific along with increasing manufacturing activities, backed by infrastructural development, has offered significant opportunities for the use of acetaldehyde in the region. The market in the region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and offer significant growth opportunities. Increasing use of acetaldehyde as an important chemical intermediate in various applications, such as food & beverage, chemicals, plastics, and paints & coatings is driving the Acetaldehyde Market in the Asia Pacific.

Major players, such as Celanese (US), Eastman (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sumitomo (Japan), Sekab (Sweden), Showa Denko (Japan), Jubilant Life Sciences (India), Lonza (Switzerland), LCY Chemical (Taiwan), and Ashok Alco-chem (India) have adopted key growth strategies, such as expansions and acquisitions to strengthen their footholds in the Acetaldehyde Market.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=113225129

Browse Related Reports

Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market by Type (Pyridine, Beta Picoline, Alpha Picoline, Gamma Picoline), Application (Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Latexes, Food), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pyridine-derivatives-market-36411434.html

Peracetic Acid Market by Type (Disinfectant, Sanitizer, Sterilant, & Others), by Application (Food, Healthcare, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, & Others), by Region, (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, & RoW) - Global Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/peracetic-acid-market-1111.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets