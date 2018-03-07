Global Specialty Fats and Oils Market to be Worth US$ 142.1 Billion by 2026: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Specialty fats and Oils Market expected to reach a value of US$ 142.1 Bn by 2026. The market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % in terms of revenue during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, according to a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The product manufactured may vary according to the end use application of processing by specialty fats and oils. On the basis of by form type, a semi-solid segment has the major growth rate in forecast period with a CAGR of 7.3% among the others type of by form in global specialty fats and oils market. Considering all these factors, the specialty fats and oils market are likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

The factors such as increasing awareness of health issue to avoid cholesterol, preference for natural origin, and rise in demand for bakery and confectionery products are driving the growth of the specialty fats and oils market. However, increasing raw material prices required for processing of specialty fats and oil production has been a major restraint for the specialty fats and oils market. The industrial sector and individual user are likely to try out the healthy product of specialty fats and oils product has it provides benefit by fortifying of nutritive value which directly benefits for better quality of life which enhances by research and development for manufacturing innovative products is an opportunity in the market. Nevertheless, it has threats from regional regulatory bodies to promote the regional agro and processed products of specialty fats and oils.

According to the report, the most commonly used product for end-use application in the global market are corn oil, palm oil, soya bean oil, and blend oil in specialty oil and cocoa butter substitute, cocoa butter equivalent, cocoa butter replacers, and butter oil substitute of specialty fats. Specialty oils are now within the reach of an individual application segment. The product of specialty fats has high usage in the industrial sector. The report offers detailed segmentation based on product type, application type, form type, and region. According to the report, specialty oils have demand with a gradual growth rate in terms of revenue. The report state that the product such as corn oil and soya bean oil will contribute approximately 7.2% of CAGR in a forecast period. However, the demand for the product of specialty fats will be rise at a brisk rate as it has a high demand for use in industrial application sector. The product such as cocoa butter equivalent (CBR) will contribute the highest growth in the forecast period. The report projects sub-segment of application segments such as bakery and cosmetics will display a significant growth rate of all specialty fats in the forecast period both in terms of revenue and Volume. The report also forecasted the segmentation of form type to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% based on revenue for the semi-solid type.

The Asia Pacific is one of the largest region of growth for specialty fats and oils market. The report projects Asia Pacific specialty fats and oils market at over 7.1%, by 2026. The demand for specialty oils and fats in the Asia Pacific is likely to remain concentrated in China and India, owing to a larger consumer and application base in the region. According to the report, South America specialty fats and oils market is also expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. In addition to South America, the Middle East & Africa region expected to increase, where GCC will account for the bulk of the demand, whereas South Africa will hold a minuscule share. The region of North America and Europe is expected to grow at stable growth rate for specialty fats and oils market over the globe.

The leading players operating in the market for manufacturing specialty fats and oils with a variety of product having unique functionalities, offering with a preference of natural origin are such as Cargill Incorporated, IFFCO, Willmar International Limited, United Foods Company and The Savola Group among the others are key market players profiled in this report.

Report segments Specialty fats and oils Market as follows:

By Product Type

Specialty Oils Corn Oil Sun Flower Oil Blend Oil Soyabean Oil Palm Oil Cottonseed Oil Coconut Oil Rapeseed Oil Others (Peanut oil, olive oil etc)

Specialty Fats Cocoa Butter Substitute Cocoa Butter equivalent Cocoa Butter Replacers Synthetic Cocoa Butter Fat Human Milk Butter Substitute Butter Oil Substitute Spray Oil Dairy Fat Replacers Others (Sal, Mango Kernal Butter,Kokam Butter Etc)



ByApplication

Chocolate and Confectionary

Bakery

Processed Food

Dairy

Cosmetics

Baby Food

Others

By Form

Solid

Semi Solid

Liquid

ByGeography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

