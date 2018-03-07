Air Compressor Market Size to Reach $37 Billion Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Air Compressor Market size is expected to reach $37 billion by 2022 owing to the growing awareness on energy saving and increasing industrialization. These devices supply gas for various industrial and non-industrial activities and are used for transporting and compressing of gas in the oil & gas industry. They are widely used in various other end-use industries such as automobile, chemical plants, transport, pharmaceuticals and oil extraction.

Development of energy-efficient air compressors are preferred by numerous industries, air contamination due to oil lubrication and noisy operations of oil-free compressors are limiting the adoption of these devices. Innovation in technology is leading to the higher adoption of air compressors especially in emerging economies.

Air compressor market is segmented on the basis of product design, mobility and lubrication method. On the basis of design of the product it is classified as centrifugal, rotary and reciprocating. Centrifugal air compressor is anticipated to have a significant growth owing to demand in industries such as power generation, automobile and others. Factors driving the centrifugal compressor growth include delivering optimal and constant flow of air pressure.

The mobility segment includes stationary and portable air compressor. Portable air compressor segment is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to increasing end-user demand for enhanced air quality and reliability. On the basis of lubrication, it is classified as oil lubricated and oil free air compressor. Oil free compressors are expected to receive demand from industries such as metal and mining, electronic assembling, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and food & beverage.

Portable air compressor and generators are a reliable power source for machines and tools mainly used in construction and mining activities as well as for various industrial applications due to their handiness in transporting the equipment. Ease in handling and low maintenance of these devices has driven adoption in low-duty applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period on accounts of strong rail network in India and China. Latin America and MEA are expected to witness prominent growth owing to growing awareness towards eco-friendly products and changing regulatory scenario. Growing food and beverage industry in the U.S. is expected to increase the consumption. Escalating demand for diesel, gasoline and other fuels has led to the development of petrochemical and oil refineries plants in Brazil.

Key factors driving industry growth include reciprocating systems with dual cylinders and oil-free scroll offering, low-cost operations, rising adoption of variable speed air compressor controllers and low maintenance cost of compressors. Significant demand from the oil and gas industry is another factor driving industry growth. It is expected that application of air compressor across various industrial sector to increase during the forecasted period. Increasing demand of noise and pollution free, energy-efficient-power sources is also anticipated to drive industry growth.

Superior air quality along with high reliability offered is also expected to propel the industry growth over the coming years. Moreover, industry leaders are taking initiatives to increase the overall performance of these devices, which is further expected to escalate the demand. Several manufacturers are trying to design and develop next-generation devices consisting of a variable speed drive. This will help in reducing energy consumption as compared to fixed speed air compressors.

Flexibility towards the end-user requirements and enhanced service offerings may challenge the industry growth. Escalating prices of raw material, noise pollution and bulky size may also hinder demand.

Many manufacturers have focused on developing application specific devices to accommodate the demand of the consumer. Product launches, expansions and acquisitions are the major growth strategies adopted by various companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kirloskar, Ebara, ELGI and others. Kobe Steel announced its expansion in South American air compressor market to hit this profitable opportunity. In 2013, Atlas Copco re-launched their SF series of oil free compressors, which have increased adoption among the end users and OEMs. In 2015, Ingersoll Rand acquired Cameron's centrifugalcompression division to widen its air compressor service portfolio and strengthen its position in the market. Leading players in the market are expanding their geographical presence with the focus on the Asia Pacific region. They are investing heavily in order to innovate and improve the existing technology with an aim to expand their customer base. Other players such as EBARA and ELGI also started to provide products at low prices, thus intensifying competition.

Owing to low production cost in Asian countries, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China. Increasing demand in emerging economies are proving new growth opportunities to introduce new products in the market.

Other prominent vendors in this market include Chicago Pneumatic, Wuxi compressor, Siemens, Fusheng, Hitachi, General Electronics, Kaishan, Gardner Denver, Shanghai Feihe industrial group, Dresser rand, Yujin and Bauer Group.

Air Compressor Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• Stationary

• Portable

Air Compressor Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Units & Revenue, USD Million; 2012 - 2022)

• Reciprocating

• Rotary

• Centrifugal

Air Compressor Lubrication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• Oil filled

• Oil free

Air Compressor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• Semiconductors & Electronics

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare

• Home Appliances

• Energy

• Oil & Gas

• Manufacturing

• Others

Air Compressor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• MEA

