

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) announced the filing of a registration statement with the U.S. SEC for a potential initial public offering of a minority interest in the Class A common stock of Vrio Corp., a holding company for its Latin American digital entertainment services unit, DIRECTV Latin America. Vrio Corp. has filed for initial public offering of up to $100 million of shares of Class A common stock.



Vrio Corp. is a provider of digital entertainment services in South America, with approximately 13.6 million subscribers in the Region as of December 31, 2017. The company intend to apply to list Class A common stock on the NYSE under the symbol, VRIO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX