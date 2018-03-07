WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership with Alibaba Cloud

LONDON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WANdisco Fusion to be embedded as a standard component in selected Alibaba Cloud solutions

solutions Represents WANdisco's first OEM agreement in China significantly expanding addressable market

WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the Live Data Company, announces it has entered into a non-exclusive OEM ('Original Equipment Manufacturer') sales agreement withAlibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group.

Under the sales agreement, WANdisco Fusion, a solution that seamlessly replicates transactional data at petabyte scale without downtime or disruption, will be sold as a standard component on Alibaba Cloud, covering several key aspects including Live Data migration to Alibaba Cloud, Alibaba Cloud for disaster recovery and hybrid big data with Alibaba Cloud. The partnership represents a substantial increase in WANdisco's addressable market and a significant extension of its channel strategy.

Mr. Hong Tang, Chief Architect of Alibaba Cloud, commented:

"We believe WANdisco's unique Live Data platform can significantly help our customers to leverage cloud for their data computing demands, whether it is to migrate their on premise data to our cloud, utilize cloud for disaster recovery solutions or maintain a hybrid-cloud solution, while ensuring their data is always available, accurate and protected."

Mr. David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chairman of WANdisco, commented:

"Partnering with Alibaba Cloud marks another significant milestone in our emergence as a critical part of cloud infrastructure. Our channel strategy has enabled us to expand our addressable market by; opening up new use cases for WANdisco Fusion, moving into new sectors, and now, growing our platform in new geographies. This is our first OEM agreement in the Chinese market and Alibaba Cloud is the largest provider of public cloud services in China, which adds significant market reach and scale to our business."

About WANdisco

WANdisco is shaping the future of data infrastructure with its groundbreaking Live Data platform, enabling companies to put all their data to work for the business - all the time, at any scale.

WANdisco makes data always available, always accurate, and always protected, delivering hyperscale economics to support exponential data growth with the same IT budget. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle and other industry titans - as well as hundreds of customers among the Global 2000 - WANdisco is igniting a Live Data movement worldwide.

For additional information, please visit http://www.wandisco.com.

For further information, please contact:

FTI Consulting +44-(0)20-3727-1000

Matt Dixon / Harry Staight / Leah Dudley / Kwaku Aning wandisco@fticonsulting.com

