

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's central bank decided to retain its key interest rates citing risks from high levels of inflation and inflation expectations.



The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Murat Cetinkaya, decided to hold the one-week repo rate at 8 percent. The decision came in line with expectations.



The overnight marginal funding rate was kept at 9.25 percent and the borrowing rate was retained at 7.25 percent.



Further, the bank held the late liquidity window lending rate to 12.75 percent.



The committee said inflation and inflation expectations continue to pose a risk to price behavior. The board decided to maintain a strict stance on monetary policy.



The bank reiterated that it will use all available instruments to achieve its main objective of price stability.



William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics, said the MPC will keep its rates at current high levels over the course of this year, even as inflation subsides.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX